    Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine 'committed crimes' against Russian forces

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

In an exclusive interview with Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, NBC News’ Keir Simmons pressed the Russian official on the two American veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine’s military. Peskov said they should be “held responsible for the crimes they have committed,” adding that they are not protected by the Geneva Conventions as prisoners of war. June 20, 2022

    Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

