Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces

Peskov: Americans captured in Ukraine ‘committed crimes’ against Russian forces06:42
Rep. Debbie Dingell: ‘I was a witness to more than one’ of Loudermilk's Capitol tours ahead of Jan 603:59
Ben Ginsberg: Trump’s pressure on Pence more ‘unprecedented’ than ‘what we saw in Watergate’05:46
Katharine Graham, ‘the very model of an enlightened publisher,’ honored with U.S. Forever Stamp01:01
Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’06:03
Sen. Chris Murphy: Bipartisan gun deal will ‘prevent a lot of homicides and a lot of suicides in this country’06:54
Amb. McFaul: ‘Getting Brittney Griner out of Russia must be a top priority for the Biden administration’05:15
Trump pushed ‘the big lie’ for ‘apparently quite significant financial gain’05:32
Sen. Jeff Merkley: Biden must ‘push hard' on human rights issues during Saudi Arabia trip07:45
Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency03:28
Rep. Spanberger: Public Jan. 6 Committee hearings are ‘about knowing why it happened, how it happened, and holding people accountable’07:15
Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’07:30
Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges01:42
Documentarian with ‘detailed firsthand knowledge’ of how Proud Boys ‘planned for January 6’ to testify at first Jan. 6 Committee hearing07:41
Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’05:01
Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘waging a war’ on the world ‘through food scarcity’05:19
U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 202305:01
Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’06:06
Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings05:37
Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices08:41
