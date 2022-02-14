Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his ‘options for major military action’ every day
08:13
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the major concerns within the U.S. military over Putin's amassed forces near Ukraine’s borders. “He could use cyber attacks, and he could certainly use conventional ground, air, and even maritime forces to put troops ashore in any number of places,” says Kirby. “With each passing day, he gives himself more options for a major military action.” Feb. 14, 2022
