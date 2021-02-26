Pentagon press secretary: Action against Iranian-backed militias was a 'proportionate' strike

Pentagon press secretary: Action against Iranian-backed militias was a 'proportionate' strike07:42
Pentagon Press Secretary and Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby tells Andrea Mitchell that the U.S. strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria were "proportionate" and stated that "we’re going to protect our national interests in the region." He also assured that President Biden acted within his authority to approve the action and that allies and Russia were warned before it took place.