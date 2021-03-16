IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Pennsylvania state senator: People of color are falling 'way behind' in vaccinations

03:22

Pennsylvania Democratic State Senator Anthony Williams joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the problems confronting equitable vaccine distribution in his county ahead of President Biden's visit there. "We're seeing African Americans, people of color, Black and brown folks, specifically in modest income communities, fall way behind their counterparts in other parts of Delaware County and across Pennsylvania," Williams says.March 16, 2021

