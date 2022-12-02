Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

Paul Whelan has been unlawfully imprisoned in Russia for four years. His brother, David Whelan, joins Andrea Mitchell to share what Paul told his family in their first call after several weeks without contact. His mother was “thrilled to hear from Paul and to make sure that we all knew that he was healthy and had to move to the hospital for reasons he didn’t know, and was on his way back to IK-17.”Dec. 2, 2022