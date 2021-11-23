Paul Henderson: Defense in Arbery murder trial full of ‘racial undertones’

Veteran prosecutor Paul Henderson and NBC’s Sam Brock join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, including controversial statements about Arbery made by the defense, as the jury begins deliberations today. “They described him throughout the trial as plundering, as lurking, as scary, as possibly, likely armed because of his movement, as have being a felon that was escaping police,” Henderson says. “All of these things have racial undertones, and we can't escape the historical relevance that this case raises about conflating self-defense and vigilantism, which are deeply connected and racialized against people of color.”Nov. 23, 2021