Paul Charlton: Trump would face charges under Espionage Act if he took classified military docs

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, and former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to react to a 2021 recording in which former President Donald Trump acknowledged that he took a classified military planning document and to analyze the impact on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the documents found at Mar-a-Lago. “The Department of Justice will not have to prove that the document President Trump had in his hand is a classified document to show a violation of the Espionage Act. There would be other charges that may very well meet that definition, if in fact this was a classified document,” says Charlton. “Holding classified documents at a golf country club is wholly inappropriate, and that is a violation of the law as well.” June 1, 2023

