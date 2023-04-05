Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

Former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton joins Andrea Mitchell to offer his insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the unsealed indictment of former President Donald Trump and break down the case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is building against the former president. “The structure of the indictment is a smart one. It reflects prosecutors who have had a great deal of experience using cooperating witnesses,” says Charlton. One of the great weaknesses, and we begin there in this case, is that the prosecutors have someone who is without exaggeration, a convicted liar – Michael Cohen, convicted of perjury. But what they have done in the setting up of this indictment, in the way that they have alleged these charges, is to find corroborating evidence.”April 5, 2023