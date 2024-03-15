Paul Butler: Judge McAfee criticism of Fani Willis gives ammo to Trump’s defense

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler reacts to the decision by Georgia Judge Scott McAfee to allow Fani Willis to remain on the election interference case, Lisa Rubin reacts to the thousands of documents being handed over in the New York hush money trial and Former FBI General counsel Andrew Weissman sees trouble down the road for Special Counsel Jack Smith with Florida Federal Judge Aileen Cannon not fully dismissing what he calls frivolous motions on the Donald Trump classified documents case.March 15, 2024