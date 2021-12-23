Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the January 6th commission wants him to prove it'
NBC’s Sahil Kapur and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th committee’s request to speak with Republican Congressman Jim Jordan about his calls with President Trump on the day of the attack. Butler says that the committee’s request says to Jordan that “in order to keep saying he has nothing to hide, the January 6th commission wants him to prove it.”Dec. 23, 2021
