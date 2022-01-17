Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for American Progress Patrick Gaspard joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing negotiations on voting rights in the Senate and the impact of this push on the midterm elections. “You can't celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror, you’ve got to center voting rights and civil rights right now today, and for the future,” says Gaspard. “We all have to really push back on Mitt Romney and other Republicans who say that they didn't have an opportunity to weigh in here. Your voters are imperiled, the democracy is in peril, and because somebody didn't phone call you at the right time you didn't step forward. History will not absolve you of that.”Jan. 17, 2022