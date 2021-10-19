Patrick Gaspard: ‘The president is a very very skilled negotiator’

NBC’s Kristen Welker and Center for American Progress President and CEO Patrick Gaspard join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s negotiations to pass the major planks of his economic agenda through Congress. “The President is a very, very skilled negotiator, he understands that body far better than most legislators do. Let’s remember that when we got healthcare done it was Joe Biden, then Vice President, who got to Capitol Hill then had the 11th-hour negotiations that pushed us over the finish line after we were told that this was done,” Patrick says.Oct. 19, 2021