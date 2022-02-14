Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

After surviving the Parkland shooting four years ago, “March for Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing gun violence in America on the anniversary of the tragedy. “Over 45,000 Americans have now died as a result of gun deaths since President Biden was inaugurated,” says Hogg. “He needs to use the power of the presidency to do everything that he can through executive action to address gun violence in this country.”Feb. 14, 2022