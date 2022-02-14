Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.
03:56
Share this -
copied
After surviving the Parkland shooting four years ago, “March for Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing gun violence in America on the anniversary of the tragedy. “Over 45,000 Americans have now died as a result of gun deaths since President Biden was inaugurated,” says Hogg. “He needs to use the power of the presidency to do everything that he can through executive action to address gun violence in this country.”Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.
03:56
UP NEXT
Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks
07:14
Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his ‘options for major military action’ every day
08:13
Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56
04:03
David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries
05:12
Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’