Parkland parent: Marjorie Taylor Greene 'has no place in Congress'

Gun safety activist and Parkland father Fred Guttenberg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss reported hateful comments of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and newly surfaced video of Rep. Greene harassing Parkland activist David Hogg outside the Capitol . Guttenberg is passionately calling for Greene's removal from office, calling her "depraved" and adding, "Kevin McCarthy, when you're done having drinks and cake with the bully in Palm Beach, you need to come back and you need to remove her. She has no place in Congress."