Parkland father expected a death sentence for gunman: 'I wasn't prepared to hear something else'

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, joined Andrea Mitchell with his shocked reaction after a jury recommended that the Parkland gunman, who shot and killed his daughter in 2018, be sentenced to life in prison without parole, rather than receive the death penalty. "For the past almost five years, I have prepared myself mentally and physically for this day. And so I thought I was prepared to hear anything yesterday. But I think that may well have been because I expected to hear the death sentence. I realized yesterday, I wasn't prepared to hear something else," he says.Oct. 14, 2022