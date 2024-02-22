IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’
Feb. 22, 202407:16
    Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, 'it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

07:16

Alabama’s top court decided embryos are babies, bringing reproductive rights back to the forefront of voters' minds before the South Carolina primary. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ali Vitali, Ashley Parker, Ruth Marcus to discuss the political fallout of Nikki Haley agreeing with the court’s ruling. “It doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, this is an issue that Democrats are eager to seize on because there are a lot of Republicans who have conceived with IVF, or who are struggling to conceive or in the middle of fertility treatment, that can only imagine what it would be like if they lived in Alabama,” Parker says. “Dobbs was not the final word, it just opened the door for a lot more mischief,” Marcus adds.Feb. 22, 2024

    Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

