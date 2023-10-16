IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

    03:24
    Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32
    Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

    06:05

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise

    04:49

  • Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

    03:31

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13

  • Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

    05:19

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: Bias-motivated violence 'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

    04:05

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

    03:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

03:32

Iran’s foreign minister is meeting with leaders from Hamas and Hezbollah as U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Middle East allies. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains why these parallel paths of diplomacy are notable as the war between Israel-Hamas grows.Oct. 16, 2023

