Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

Leon Panetta, the former Defense Secretary, former CIA Director, and former White House Chief of Staff joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Asqa Mosque for a second time. “I would hope that we might be able to get Netanyahu to recognize that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East,” says Panetta. “We've always been very proud of our relationship with Israel and the fact that they are a democracy, and a democracy respects the institutions of a democracy, and freedom of religion, very frankly, and the step of going into a mosque and doing it in a very brutal fashion only exacerbates the troubles that Israel's in right now.”April 6, 2023