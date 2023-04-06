IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

    02:28

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Laura Jarrett breaks down the timing of when Trump indictment could be unsealed

    05:30

  • Asa Hutchinson: Donald Trump’s arraignment as 2024 candidate ‘not a good thing for America’ or GOP

    07:19

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

    01:54

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

    02:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump won’t get ‘to enjoy the same first amendment rights’ after his indictment

    07:15

  • Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

    07:00

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: If DOJ had pursued Jan. 6 charges with more urgency, 'they would have gone first’

    04:46

  • Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

    06:50

  • Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

    01:32

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

08:16

Leon Panetta, the former Defense Secretary, former CIA Director, and former White House Chief of Staff joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Asqa Mosque for a second time. “I would hope that we might be able to get Netanyahu to recognize that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East,” says Panetta. “We've always been very proud of our relationship with Israel and the fact that they are a democracy, and a democracy respects the institutions of a democracy, and freedom of religion, very frankly, and the step of going into a mosque and doing it in a very brutal fashion only exacerbates the troubles that Israel's in right now.”April 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Panetta: Repeated raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘only exacerbates the troubles that Israel’s in right now’

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

    05:54

  • Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

    02:28

  • Richard Haass: 'The bar for Israeli entry into an Islamic holy site ought to be sky high'

    03:45

  • Paul Charlton: The structure of the indictment against Trump ‘is a smart one’

    05:54

  • Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

    04:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All