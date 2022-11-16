IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the fallout of the deadly blast in Poland that NATO reports did not come from Russia, but from a Ukrainian missile defense system. “To some extent it’s a surprise that it hasn't happened before, with the large number of missiles that are being fired by Russia into Ukraine,” says Panetta. “From my point of view, it's still remains the responsibility of Russia, because of their random missile attacks on Ukraine that are producing this kind of result.” He adds, “I hope that what comes out these events is that the United States and our allies recognize the importance of developing a very strong air defense shield, not only in Ukraine, but also in the adjoining NATO countries.” Nov. 16, 2022

