Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss rising tensions between Russia and the U.S. and the North Korean missile launch that coincided with a ground stop for flights on the West Coast. “It's not always clear just exactly what direction that missile is going to take and it's for that reason that the kind of precautions that the FAA took are understandable,” says Panetta.Jan. 11, 2022
Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”
