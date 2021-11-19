Pam Shriver: The WTA should boycott China ‘if athletes are in danger’

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver and NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai following allegations that she was sexual assaulted by a top Chinese government official, and the Women’s Tennis Association’s threat to boycott China if they do not investigate Peng’s claims. “The ten tour stops plus the year-ending championships in Shenzhen, which will be scheduled about a year from now, cannot take place if athletes are in danger when they make allegations that Peng has made,” says Shriver. “This is just unacceptable.”Nov. 19, 2021