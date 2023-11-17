Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

The Israeli Defense Forces have dropped leaflets in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis warning people to leave as Israeli troops move south. Jonathan Alter, Susan Glasser, and Leila Molana-Allen join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the worsening refugee crisis in Gaza. “I was there inside Gaza a few days ago with the Israeli Defense Forces, watching streams of helpless people with bags of clothes, plastic bags, one by one being searched as they went along. They've got nothing to their name anymore. They're carrying wounded people in makeshift wheelbarrow wheelchairs, and they're all streaming south,” Molana-Allen tells Andrea. “Where can they go now? There was just one tiny strip by the beach that they'd been told to go to by the IDF. It's incredibly hot outside. They don't have water. They haven't had water for weeks. People don't have food, they don't have cars to move around in. What are they going to do, live on the beach?”Nov. 17, 2023