PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

Josh Shapiro, Attorney General of Pennsylvania  and Democratic candidate for governor in the state, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rise in threats of violence against public servants. “That is a sad truth of what occurs when people peddle the Big Lie,” Shapiro says. He tells Andrea that Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania has seen a 93 percent decrease in the number of people willing to work at polls due to threats. and says, “there has to be accountability for those who continue to push the Big Lie.”June 22, 2022

