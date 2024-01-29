Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

Andrea Mitchell and David Ignatius sat down with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to discuss the hostage deal being discussed between the U.S. and regional partners and the rising tensions throughout the Middle East. Ryan Nobles is joined by Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley, Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty, Jeremy Bash, and Richard Haass to react. “There is no way that Israel is going to be able to ultimately achieve all of its military objectives with those hostages still there. The hostages in effect are human shields that are being held by the terrorists. So we've got to get the hostages home,” Bash says. Regarding the tensions in the region, Twitty notes, “We have to stop playing whack-a-mole and hitting the proxies and go after the source, the instigator in all this, and this is Iran.”Jan. 29, 2024