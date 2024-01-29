IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05
  • UP NEXT

    Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

    04:40

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    05:36

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    04:02

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    01:19

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    05:02

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    06:24

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

    07:22

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

    05:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

11:05

Andrea Mitchell and David Ignatius sat down with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to discuss the hostage deal being discussed between the U.S. and regional partners and the rising tensions throughout the Middle East. Ryan Nobles is joined by Courtney Kube, Matt Bradley, Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty, Jeremy Bash, and Richard Haass to react. “There is no way that Israel is going to be able to ultimately achieve all of its military objectives with those hostages still there. The hostages in effect are human shields that are being held by the terrorists. So we've got to get the hostages home,” Bash says. Regarding the tensions in the region, Twitty notes, “We have to stop playing whack-a-mole and hitting the proxies and go after the source, the instigator in all this, and this is Iran.”Jan. 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05
  • UP NEXT

    Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

    04:54

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

    05:32

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    05:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All