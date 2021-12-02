Omicron cases in CA, MN ‘just the very first of what we’re going to see in this country’

NBC’s Jake Ward and Antonia Hylton, Dr. John Torres, and Dr. Michael Osterholm join Garrett Haake to discuss the rapidly spreading omicron variant, which has now been identified in California and Minnesota. “We have to just accept the fact that is going to spread is spreading widely. I think these two cases merely reflect just the very first of what we're going to see in this country,” says Dr. Osterholm. “I wouldn't be surprised by within the next seven to 10 days, a number of states will actually have documented cases.”Dec. 2, 2021