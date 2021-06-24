Officer Fanone: Saying Jan. 6 was like a tourist visit is 'just an out and out lie’

DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten and tased in in the Capitol Hill riot, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Speaker Pelosi's announcement that the House will form a Select Committee on January 6th and the fact GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy still has not met with him. He also rejects the claim from Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) that January 6th was like a “regular tourist day” at Capitol Hill, saying that that is “an out and out lie.” Fanone discusses his PTSD from the attacks and shares his desire for police reform to be approached in an “honest and genuine way.”