Officer Fanone: ‘Americans need to be reminded’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection ‘every single day’

Tomorrow marks the 3 year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Katy Tur is joined by Michael Fanone, former D.C. metropolitan police officer who almost died while defending the Capitol, to discuss his reflections since the attack. “While speeches like today and some that President Biden has given in the past are filled with outrage and passion, those are things that need to be- Americans need to be reminded of that every single day, specifically younger voters, voters who may have been too young to even fully grasped what happened on January 6,” says Fanone. “January 6 is the single most important event and issue that our president has to tackle during his administration, preserving democracy.”Jan. 5, 2024