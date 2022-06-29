Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was trapped in a doorway in pain as rioters bashed him with his own baton during the Capitol insurrection, sits down Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction to Cassidy Hutchinson’s revelation that former President Trump was aware of his supporters being armed on January 6. “He did knowingly and with great malice of forethought send a mob of violent, delusional people to become terrorists and attack the United States Capitol, and attack law enforcement, members of Congress, the Vice President, congressional staffers, all the support staff,” says Hodges. “They were all in danger because of him.”June 29, 2022