Officer Daniel Hodges: ‘I don’t know how’ Republican leaders who ‘experienced January 6’ can say ’this doesn’t matter’

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was trapped in a doorway in pain as rioters bashed him with his own baton during the Capitol insurrection, sits down Andrea Mitchell ahead of the first primetime January 6 Committee hearing. “Seeing footage from that day makes my heart rate shoot up and makes me remember everything that went down. It's difficult but it's, it's important to see,” says Hodges. Republican leaders “have to know how important this is,” he adds. “Looking at the Capitol building right now, I don't know how they can go there every day and do the job they do, and experienced what happened on January 6, and then turn around and tell the American people that oh no, this isn’t important. This doesn't matter.” June 9, 2022