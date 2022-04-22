IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

08:18

NBC News Senior Reporter, Ben Collins, and Former Chief Security Officer at Facebook, Alex Stamos, join José Díaz-Balart to discuss Barack Obama's speech at Stanford University on the dangers of unchecked online disinformation.  April 22, 2022

