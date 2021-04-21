O'Sullivan and Haass argue it's 'wrong' to withdraw from Afghanistan

Meghan O'Sullivan and Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to discuss why they argue that it's wrong to pull troops out of Afghanistan. Haass believes that "the risk of leaving is that you will see the country descend into civil war at a high level." O'Sullivan says that the withdrawal will jeopardize the gains she believes the U.S. has helped achieve for women and girls in Afghanistan "because the probability of a Taliban takeover is very high."