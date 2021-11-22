Eric Adams: Supreme Court concealed weapon ruling ‘could have a major impact’ on NYC safety.
New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his plans to address the pandemic, increasing crime, and gun-carrying laws. “The concealed weapon ruling that’s going to come about is extremely challenging for us,” says Adams. “This is different from a rural county somewhere. And this could have a major impact on our ability to keep our city safe, but we will adjust.”Nov. 22, 2021