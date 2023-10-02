NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

Former President Trump is in a Manhattan courtroom appearing for the opening testimony in the civil fraud suit brought against him and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Vaughn Hillyard, Michael Schmidt, and Andrew Weissmann join Andrea Mitchell to look at how the case could play out and what it means for Trump. “This case cuts to the heart of perhaps the most important thing to him, and that is what he thinks his worth is. This is something that has come under question for many decades,” Schmidt says. “If you lived in New York City, you knew that Donald Trump was a showman who did overstate a lot of different things. But to many people in the country, he was the person from ‘The Apprentice,’ the person in the boardroom, the person who was worth all of this money. And what this trial does is it essentially says that was all a fraud.”Oct. 2, 2023