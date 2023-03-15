NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

NBC News National Correspondent Gabe Guttierez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the FAA Safety Summit, held in response to a recent series of safety incidents, including runway incursions at airports across the country. “Right now the cockpit voice recorders capture two hours,” but the NTSB is renewing their calls for longer recordings: “They want 25 hours so that they know exactly what is going on inside the cockpit,” Gutierrez explains. “If a plane takes off, you know, many flights longer than two hours, and someone wants to go back and listen to that audio, they don't have the ability. The NTSB doesn't. They want that to change, but they say they've met some resistance from from the industry.”March 15, 2023