NTSB Chair Homendy: Going to do an ‘overall review' of Norfolk Southern safety, culture & practices

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, joined Andrea Mitchell as Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified in a Senate hearing on the derailment in East Palestine of one of his company’s trains carrying toxic material. The NTSB is investigating multiple recent accidents involving trains in the Norfolk Southern fleet. “We're going to do an overall review of the safety, culture, and organizational practices within Norfolk Southern,” says Homendy. “How did we get to the point where a wheel bearing was run to failure? How did we get there? What decision making, what management practices, what management policies?”March 9, 2023