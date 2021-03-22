NSA Sullivan on talks with China: 'We knew it was going to be tough'

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about a wide range of foreign policy challenges facing the Biden administration, including troubles with North Korea, China, Iran and Russia. On his and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's contentious summit with Chinese officials last week, Sullivan said, "We knew it was going to be direct and frank and we were going to have to cover a lot of issues on which we have profound concerns with China's policies, whether it's Xinjiang, or Hong Kong or Tibet or Taiwan. And, we did all of that."