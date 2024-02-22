IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction
Feb. 22, 202405:43

Just before the two year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops are making major advances, as House Republicans are blocking emergency aid. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Richard Engel and Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky, to discuss. “What we're seeing here in Ukraine on the frontlines at the moment is a direct reflection of the difference between the promises made and promises kept. Unfortunately, that's how it works, and we're paying for that with Ukrainian lives,” Novikov says. “Given that the politicians went on holiday, given that they haven't kept the promises, we have to retreat. We have to lose the best lives that we have retreating.”Feb. 22, 2024

