November jobs report shows ‘a tale of two numbers’

Former Obama Administration Council of Economic Advisers Chair Austan Goolsbee, Garrett Haake, and Kristen Welker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the November jobs report that revealed a “tale of two numbers,” with added jobs numbers falling short of expectations contrasting the lowest unemployment numbers since the pandemic’s start. “We’re seeing a record amount of people starting new businesses,” says Goolsbee. “If you start a new business, you don’t show up in the survey of businesses yet, you just show up in the unemployment rate, so I think the job market is pretty strong.”Dec. 3, 2021