North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile in 'low intensity provocation'

North Korea has announced the successful launch of a newly developed long-range cruise missile, in its first missile test in six months. "This is what some have referred to as a low intensity provocation because it wasn't a ballistic or nuclear test, but it's still quite serious," Victor Cha tells Andrea Mitchell. "It's a new type of cruise missile. The North Koreans referred to it as a strategic weapon, which signals they may be trying to make it a nuclear cruise missile."Sept. 13, 2021