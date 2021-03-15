Fmr. NJ health commissioner urges equitable vaccine distribution

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, and the former state health commissioner, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about racial disparities in the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution. "Everything from testing access to the ability to receive care in a timely way to now vaccination access is worse for people of color throughout this country," Elnahal says. He adds, "it's not enough to put a vaccination center in a minority community, you have to make sure it's actually accessible."