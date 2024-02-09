Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

Cities along the southern border are struggling to deal with the surge of migrants that are crossing in record numbers, and won’t be getting any help from the bipartisan border bill. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona and Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio to discuss the need for additional border funding. “This was a once in a generation opportunity for us actually, to see something positive come out of Washington on immigration… it's hard to express the level of disappointment that we're seeing,” Giles says. On lawmakers who voted against the border deal, Nirenberg adds, “they're doing worse than doing nothing, they're contributing to the impacts that are being felt. This is not so much the migration crisis as it is a political crisis within the Trump disciples of both houses and we need to fix that, have an honest debate about the migration issues.”Feb. 9, 2024