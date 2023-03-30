Nightclub drugging deaths spark fear: NBC's Matt Lavietes reports

NBC Out Reporter Matt Lavietes joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss arrests that have been made in a string of robberies and assaults targeting gay bars in New York City that left two men dead. “We've confirmed with the NYPD that these are multiple groups of criminals carrying out these sophisticated grand larcenies and robberies,” Lavietes says. “So even though these several men have been indicted in connection to the murders of Umberger and Ramirez, there are still other criminals out there committing these types of crimes.” Lavietes added that these crimes are not exclusive to gay bars, saying, “We know that there are straight people that have been targeted at straight bars and we have heard from the NYPD and other officials that the primary gain from these criminals is monetary gain.”March 30, 2023