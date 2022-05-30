Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Chris Jansing to discuss what’s at stake in the push for bipartisan gun safety legislation after the latest mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It's not about politicizing the moment, it's about responding to the moment,” says Hockley. “If we don't take action now, then the blood really is on our hands for not taking action and allowing people to die everyday." May 30, 2022