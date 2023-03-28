Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school that killed three young students and three faculty members. “I think there's a lot of people that support the second amendment as my organization does, but don't stand for getting in the way of sensible progress, which is what we need,” says Hockley. “So the people that are just saying, you know, this is the way it is in America and aren't doing anything positive, that is who I’m referring to when I talk about cowards and profiteers because they're putting their own needs and desires and financial means ahead of the lives of children dnd our future and I just can't accept that.”March 28, 2023