Andrea Mitchell Reports

Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by 'earthquake' from SVB failure

07:25

Following the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, First Republic Bank has been sold to J.P. Morgan. CNBC Senior Markets Correspondent Dominic Chu, NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba, and Wall Street Journal Chief Economics Correspondent Nick Timiraos join Andrea Mitchell to react. "We had an earthquake when Silicon Valley Bank failed in mid March, and earthquakes can destabilize other buildings, they can weaken other buildings around the epicenter of that quake, and that's what happened here," says Timiraos. "When they reported earnings last week, and they made clear the extent of just how much money had gone out the door, after the failure of SVB, people began to say 'wait a minute, is this bank really viable?'"May 1, 2023

