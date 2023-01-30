Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’

Ben Crump, attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss discrepancies between the police report and the actual incident. “The fact that they continue to try to make this false narrative tells you that it’s more attempts at conspiracy; the fact that nobody can reasonably articulate why they stopped him in the first place,” says Crump. “You know, you hear them on the audio trying to say, ‘Oh, he was driving recklessly,’ and they said he was going down the road the wrong way. Well, we don't see any evidence of that whatsoever.”Jan. 30, 2023