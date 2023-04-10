Nicholas Daniloff: Speaking Russian in prison allowed for a ‘more human relationship’ with captors

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nicholas Daniloff, a journalist who was arrested on espionage charges by Russia in 1986 during the Cold War, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his experience being held in the same prison that Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich is in. “I was treated in prison perfectly decently,” says Daniloff, attributing this treatment to his Russian fluency. “I spoke Russian, I was able to chit-chat with my captors. And sometimes they were quite pleasant, and maybe even amusing. If you don't speak Russian, then you don't have that ability.” Daniloff adds, “I would say it’s an advantage because you are able to have a more human relationship with your captors.”April 10, 2023

