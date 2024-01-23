NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

Nikki Haley has held more than four times the campaign events Donald Trump has in New Hampshire. The state’s Republican Governor Chris Sununu joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Haley’s investment in the Granite State and the future of her campaign. “No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket. I mean, the fact that you guys are moving the goalposts and saying this is a must-win state for Nikki Haley, according to your math then I guess it's a must-win state for Donald Trump, right?,” Sununu says. On whether he would serve as Haley’s Vice President if asked, Sununu said, “I'm not looking for anything like that. Let's just say Washington and me don't, don't go so well together.”Jan. 23, 2024