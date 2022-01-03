IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.00:34
Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’08:22
Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’04:17
Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability09:48
Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’04:38
Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need13:46
McQuade: Maxwell guilty verdict shows public is ‘ready to find perpetrators of sexual abuse guilty at trial’05:07
Dr. Spinner: Kids’ return to school after the holidays may create ‘perfect storm’ for increased infections04:55
Biden & Putin plan phone call tomorrow to ‘avoid a further escalation’02:45
‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico05:35
Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement09:13
Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test05:36
Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge01:20
Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'05:14
Putin blames West for growing tensions in ‘incredibly provocative’ news conference07:38
Dr. Amesh Adalja: Vaccinated protected against ‘severe consequences’ of covid07:01
Writer Joan Didion dies at age 8701:10
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee02:10
Jason Furman: ‘Economy will continue its recovery’ despite Omicron08:42
‘Invisible Hands’ delivers food to those in need05:56
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed civil subpoenas for her investigation into reported values of properties owned by the Trump company.Jan. 3, 2022
