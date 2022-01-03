IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’

    08:22

  • Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’

    04:17

  • Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability

    09:48

  • Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’

    04:38

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need

    13:46

  • McQuade: Maxwell guilty verdict shows public is ‘ready to find perpetrators of sexual abuse guilty at trial’

    05:07

  • Dr. Spinner: Kids’ return to school after the holidays may create ‘perfect storm’ for increased infections

    04:55

  • Biden & Putin plan phone call tomorrow to ‘avoid a further escalation’

    02:45

  • ‘Perfect storm of factors’ advanced surge of omicron infections in Puerto Rico

    05:35

  • Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

    09:13

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'

    05:14

  • Putin blames West for growing tensions in ‘incredibly provocative’ news conference

    07:38

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Vaccinated protected against ‘severe consequences’ of covid

    07:01

  • Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87

    01:10

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Jason Furman: ‘Economy will continue its recovery’ despite Omicron

    08:42

  • ‘Invisible Hands’ delivers food to those in need

    05:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

00:34

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed civil subpoenas for her investigation into reported values of properties owned by the Trump company.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New York attorney general issues civil subpoenas for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ben Rhodes: Biden pressuring Putin ‘to climb down from the ledge’

    08:22

  • Dr. Elnahal: CDC decision to shorten isolation period was a ‘critical move’

    04:17

  • Dr: Osterholm: ‘We need a lot more science’ on at-home test reliability

    09:48

  • Dr. Selinger: ‘We are at a tipping point in our hospitals in Maryland.’

    04:38

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need

    13:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All