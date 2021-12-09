New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition
01:22
Share this -
copied
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that she is suspending her campaign to be the next governor of New York. This comes as her office is also seeking a deposition of former President Trump in January. Dec. 9, 2021
New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition
01:22
Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’
05:15
U.S. and NATO countermeasures may be ‘more than Putin may have imagined’
06:49
Fauci: Would ‘be very surprised’ if Moderna booster is not as effective Pfizer’s against Omicron
10:21
Congress advances deal to raise debt limit with majority vote
02:58
Rep. Escobar: Texas is ‘an extreme example’ of gerrymandering